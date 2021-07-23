In 2011, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society added a category called Innovations Within the Tradition to Spanish Market, opening the door for artists who diverge from traditional art forms (but still reference them in their work) to be included among their peers. This allowed artists to employ more creativity in their artwork and helped to broaden the market into the contemporary sphere.
“Retablo painting, for example, is an art form that transformed over time, not only in subject matter, but also in form,” says David Rasch, deputy director of the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts. “The artist that comes to mind is Charlie Carrillo, with his cutout trucks with saints in them. Retablos are typically square or rectangular panels. As soon as you take a jigsaw and start cutting out a shape, that’s an innovative form.”
This year, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society’s Standards Committee revised this category, because the other 17 categories — including colcha embroidery, pottery, weaving, and tinwork — were all marked by innovations from the Spanish Colonial period to the present.
“We realized that the Innovations category, which was the last category approved, really isn’t a stand-alone category,” Rasch says. “And it wasn’t properly defined when it was allowed. So the artists don’t really know what it allows and doesn’t allow.”
Spanish Market categories are defined in terms of five factors: subject, form, materials, techniques, and tools. Still, each category represents a living art tradition. Recognizing that any healthy tradition evolves indicates that their continuing presence is the result of centuries worth of innovation.
“Many market artists use paint, for example,” Rasch says. “In historic times, you would gather the pigments and binders yourself and mix them together to make it. Other artists are just going out and buying paint from the art store. That’s an evolution right there. It’s also a transition from historic to modern times.”
The collections at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts encompass three distinct periods: historic, modern, and contemporary.
“Putting that in terms of dates, it’s pre-1900, 1900 to 1990, and post-1990,” Rasch says. “By looking at each category in terms of those three phases and those five ways to define the artwork, we can help the artists to better understand the category.”
Essentially, the committee is seeking ways to broaden Innovations Within the Tradition to each of the other categories, rather than continue it as a separate category.
“There’s been a lot of dialogue in the past several years about what is considered traditional and not traditional,” Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez says. “Of course, when you have a traditional art market, you’re trying to stay within this traditional framework, but I would say that almost everything you see today that’s considered traditional was an innovation at some point in time.”
A case in point is straw appliqué, which may have developed as an alternative to marquetry when typical marquetry materials like mother-of-pearl were unavailable. That, in itself, was an innovation. Moreover, the designs were often decorative rather than narrative originally, but that changed in the 20th century, and it isn’t uncommon to see figurative imagery in straw appliqué today.
Artists juried into Innovations Within the Tradition at Spanish Market work in a broad range of mediums. The list of artists appearing at this year’s market includes Larry E. Madrid (ironwork), Arthur López (painted bultos), Gloria Vigil (precious metals), and Jean Anaya Moya (straw appliqué). ◀
