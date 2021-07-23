Spanish Market: Colcha Embroidery

Colcha is a type of embroidered textile in which a long stitch is tacked down with a series of angled cross stitches on a piece of woven fabric. “That makes it specifically colcha, as opposed to any other type of embroidery,” says David Rasch, deputy director at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts.
Two types of colcha dominate in the New Mexican art form: all-over colcha, in which the backing material is completely covered by the stitching, and linear colcha, where the backing material shows through. It’s an art form that evolved over time from its roots as coverlets and bedspreads.
“We see colcha today as more of a decorative art form,” says Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez, former curator of Spanish Colonial Art at the Museum of International Folk Art. “That’s largely a 20th-century invention that kind of started around the 1930s and the revival era. Most of the older pieces that exist in museum collections are from the 19th century, and these are aesthetically beautiful but were utilitarian. That’s an important thing to think about with all Spanish Colonial art. A lot of it was utilitarian originally.”
Colcha embroidery was likely introduced to New Mexico during the Spanish Colonial period. And some examples were imported from overseas.
“We were importing silk scarves from the Philippines that have embroidery on them,” Rasch says. “In one of the exhibit rooms, you can see an altar embroidery that has metal threads in it, and that was the Mexican tradition.”
Nowadays, the term “colcha” refers to the stitch or the type of embroidery. But, originally, colcha was also the name for a type of embroidered coverlet. While most historic examples are coverlets, colcha was occasionally used for other purposes.
“There’s some early black-and-white images of colcha embroidery along walls, used almost as a wall paper,” Chávez says. “But it doesn’t cover the whole wall. It was used more as a decorative border. It could also be used on curtains and pillows.”
The design motifs common in colcha embroidery were often floral. Occasionally, you would see animal forms or a repetitive pattern. In the 1930s, a revival era for many of the Spanish Colonial arts, one family — the Graves in Carson, New Mexico — impacted colcha embroidery’s development by imbuing it with narrative imagery.
“In the early tradition, colcha embroidery techniques would be handed down in the family,” Chávez says. “But Frances Varos Graves, who was one of the NEA National Heritage Fellows in colcha embroidery, taught it to her mother. Their work is something we think of as classic now, but they really started reviving the tradition. They’re famous for doing images of Penitentes outside the morada or of somebody working the fields with their crops. They would also depict all of the saints.”
The influence of the Graves family on the art form persists today. It isn’t uncommon, for instance, to see a colcha nativity scene or a colcha image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Contemporary colcha embroiderers appearing at market include Carmen Campos, Julia R. Gomez, and Vanessa Zamora Vazquez. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.