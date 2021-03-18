Louis Grachos will return to SITE Santa Fe as its executive director, the nonprofit art organization announced Thursday.
Grachos was SITE’s first executive director from 1996 to 2003. Now he is tasked with reinvigorating the organization’s curatorial and public programs as pandemic restrictions ease.
“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Santa Fe, a place that I really call home,” said Grachos, who will begin his role as the Phillips executive director this summer. “I’m very much looking forward to this new opportunity to work with SITE Santa Fe’s team and board of trustees to expand on its innovative program and to envision together the next phase in the institution's future.”
Grachos will develop new creative partnerships with the Santa Fe community and work with SITE’s staff and board to finalize and implement the organization’s diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion plan, launched in 2020, which SITE considers critical to the evolution of its mission.
SITE Santa Fe opened in 1995 to present what was then the only international biennial of contemporary art in the United States. The noncollecting museum holds international biennials and regular exhibitions of emerging and established artists, as well as public programs and educational outreach.
Since 2019, Grachos has served as CEO of the Palm Springs Art Museum, where he oversaw stewardship of the museum’s collection of more than 12,000 works of modern and contemporary art, architecture and design. From 2013-19, Grachos was the Ernest and Sarah Butler executive director and CEO of The Contemporary Austin, where he expanded the museum’s curatorial and public program, presenting the work of such art-world luminaries as Ai Weiwei, and led several critical construction projects and capital campaigns. Grachos also served as executive director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, in Buffalo, N.Y., from 2003-12.
