Together, two dancers stand en pointe, poised for the next movement. They’re on a weathered Havana rooftop, hemmed in by discolored concrete and overlooking a street with a prominent pothole.

In this image, Avril y Thalia en La Azotea by Leysis Quesada Vera, the artist is simply taking her life and showing it to the world. One of the dancers, the one clad in a blue tutu, is the photographer’s daughter Avril.

Seeing Cuba anew: 'Foto Cuba'

Leysis Quesada Vera, Avril - Grand Jéte (detail, 2022), archival pigment print; courtesy Artes de Cuba
Seeing Cuba anew: 'Foto Cuba'

José Manuel Fors, Atado de Memorias (Memory Bundle) (2022), vintage photographs, paper, cord; courtesy Artes de Cuba
Seeing Cuba anew: 'Foto Cuba'

Liudmila y Nelson, Hotel Habana Series: Prado y Neptuno (detail, 2005), archival pigment print; courtesy Artes de Cuba

Popular in the Community