The Oliver P. Hovey House, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and the Santa Fe Community Convention Center are among the 20 stops on David Rasch’s Downtown Santa Fe Architectural Walking Tour, a two-hour Friends of History event offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Is this “The City Different,” or what? If so, why? A maximum of 20 tour-goers will explore the topic along a one-mile loop in downtown Santa Fe. Rasch, an architectural historian who served as the city’s historic preservation officer from 2007 to 2018, will discuss Pueblo, Spanish, and Anglo architectural details and their blendings, as well as where Santa Fe style may be headed in the 21st century. Registration ($35 per person) is on a first come, first served basis. Send your phone number and email address to michael@artappraisalsofsantafe.com or call 505-231-8293.
||||