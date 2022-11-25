Rose's American railroads

Ted Rose, Red Cooler, Union Pacific, North Platte, Nebraska (2002)

Santa Feans remember Ted Rose as a painter of steam railroads. He was also a master of landscapes and portraits. His watercolors of locomotives graced calendars, postage stamps, magazine covers, note cards, local galleries, and museum shows.

Ted Rose, Downward Curve, Canyonlands, Utah (2001), watercolor

In The Traces: The Remaining Works of Ted Rose, a selection of the late artist’s watercolors and monotypes, will be on view at La Fonda on the Plaza over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some are available to purchase.

The railroad paintings depict steam engines not as romantic vestiges of the good old days, but as powerful, destructive, and beautiful parts of American history. Viewers might feel the grit of the coal smoke, smell the sweat of the railroad workers, and see desolation in industrial neighborhoods and railyards now bypassed by highways and located in offshore factories.

Ted Rose, High Country, Los Ojos, NM (2002), watercolor
Ted Rose, Sonny Terry (1999), watercolor

