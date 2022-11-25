Rose's American railroads

Santa Feans remember Ted Rose as a painter of steam railroads. He was also a master of landscapes and portraits. His watercolors of locomotives graced calendars, postage stamps, magazine covers, note cards, local galleries, and museum shows.
In The Traces: The Remaining Works of Ted Rose, a selection of the late artist’s watercolors and monotypes, will be on view at La Fonda on the Plaza over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some are available to purchase.
The railroad paintings depict steam engines not as romantic vestiges of the good old days, but as powerful, destructive, and beautiful parts of American history. Viewers might feel the grit of the coal smoke, smell the sweat of the railroad workers, and see desolation in industrial neighborhoods and railyards now bypassed by highways and located in offshore factories.
Born in 1940 in the industrial city of Milwaukee, Rose “rode the rails” during summers as a teenager. He graduated with honors with an art degree and history minor from the University of Illinois. After graduate school, he was drafted and sent to Vietnam.
After Vietnam, Rose moved to Chama, lured by the narrow-gauge railroad, and then to Santa Fe. He met his future wife, Polly Towers, when he was in a Museum of New Mexico drawing group, and she was the artists’ model. Ted and Polly were married, then built their own adobe house off Acequia Madre, where they raised their two children, Jesse and Molly.
After moving to Santa Fe, Rose turned away from painting and photography to work as a graphic designer. He started the City of Santa Fe’s design department and founded his own design studio, Hod Carriers’ Ink.
He resumed painting in 1983, producing more than 1,000 watercolors and monotypes before his death from cancer in 2002.
As is fitting for an artist who was also a history student, his paintings explore American history. He depicted industrial swagger and decay, the harsh working conditions of the middle class, especially of Black laborers. His paintings explore the labor movement, inner city decay, and abandonment of family farms.
Like the American blues music of which he was so fond, his train tracks penetrate the heart of America, bringing joy and sorrow, progress and destruction. Rose’s paintings of pristine New Mexico landscapes are a counterpoint to this but equally powerful. ◀
5to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, Santa Fe Room, La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E San Francisco St., 505-982-5511, lafondasantafe.com