A woman in a long, Victorian-style black lace dress holds an old skillet in front of her face, almost as if it’s a makeup mirror. She leans quite casually against a black backdrop, illuminated by a warm glow. Or perhaps the light emanates from within her. She’s obviously alive, but the photograph has the feel of someone posed formally in death.
“It’s an investigation into the aging process that a woman goes through,” says Corn Wagon Thunder of the image, called Rebirth of Agency, which appears in the second annual Foto Forum Members Juried Exhibition, opening Friday, March 5.
“Physically, it’s a reference to the ‘battle axe’ — a pejorative term for old women who were sometimes portrayed as angry, always chasing their husbands around, fussing at them. As I’m entering into perimenopause and dealing with the physical process and emotional impacts that has on a person, I’m using that photograph to talk a little bit about the grieving process of losing the ability to reproduce. But also, as a way to reclaim one’s agency.”
Wagon Thunder is one of 28 photographers with work in the juried exhibition, which is the nonprofit gallery and education space’s only annual group show. Members pay a nominal annual fee to belong to Foto Forum, and benefits of membership include reduced costs for workshops and darkroom rental. “Our mission is to provide solo shows, because it’s so hard to get solo shows, even in big cities. This group show is really wonderful because we get to show off our members, some of whom are local and some of whom are in other states,” says Sage Paisner, the executive director. During the pandemic, he reduced shows from 10 a year to five, and there’s been no in-person instruction or much facilities use.
Paisner, 38, founded Foto Forum in 2017. He grew up in Santa Fe and returned after a decade in California, where he earned his MFA in photography at CalArts and then taught there for several years. He co-curated the members show with Kai McBride, Foto Forum Santa Fe’s program and marketing coordinator. They noticed that much of the work this year focused on themes of reclamation — personally, politically, and in the natural world.
“Maybe it’s because of the pandemic, but there wasn’t a lot of portraiture. I was surprised to see so many landscapes and still lifes, but there was still a lot of narrative. If they were portraits, the people look like they’re part of the environment,” Paisner says. “Like in Race Dillon’s Mushroom Hunter. At first glance, he blends into the background. His beard looks like the mushrooms; he looks like the mushrooms.” And Wagon Thunder’s self-portraiture doesn’t reveal her face. Her work has a “push-pull” between ideas, as well as between textures, he says, such as the tension between flowing lace and the hardness of the skillet.
Here, four artists in the exhibition describe the narratives and symbolism contained in their photographs.
Mushroom Hunter (2018), archival inkjet print from negative
This is my grandmother’s cousin, Foote Kester, who was 84 when this picture was taken. He and I were out in the woods, in the Missouri Ozarks, by the tiny town where he and my grandmother grew up, called Chilton. It’s been abandoned. Foote and I were looking for paw-paws, which is kind of a tropical fruit that grows there, and then he also wanted to hunt mushrooms. He took me off the path. I don’t think they’re edible mushrooms. He collects them, cleans them up, and then I think he paints on them. I should get pictures of the painted mushrooms when I’m able to go back. Foote’s a great storyteller. He left home at 15 and rode freight trains around the country. He was in the Korean War, and then he worked at a bar, in Oklahoma. When I jumped into his car, he had this wooden axe handle between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat. He said, "That’s my persuader." He said he’d broken a man’s arm with it two years earlier, in a dispute over a parking spot. He didn’t seem like he had a violent nature.
— Race Dillon, 31, Albuquerque
Melodrama (2020), charcoal on inkjet print
I appropriated Mickey Mouse from this old racist Disney cartoon, Mellerdrama (1933), in which Mickey performs a minstrel show. He covers his face in powder to make himself look like Tospy, from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852). Mickey Mouse goes out of his way to make himself Black, which makes it seem like he isn’t Black, even though, literally, Mickey Mouse is a Black character. He’s got the white gloves and other things that were portrayed and accentuated through minstrelsy. He’s jumping over a pile of my dreadlocks that I cut off when I just needed a change. I put them there because they’re an essence of me and of my Blackness. The message is important. The reason I’m referencing racist characters is that we don’t need to be forgiving of this stuff. This Disney character is poking fun at my African heritage, but I’m taking Mickey Mouse from this racist depiction and glorifying his dreadlocks. I’m glorifying Topsy. I feel like I went into this series [on race and appropriation] with the idea of juxtaposition, but the more images I make, I feel like I want to be celebratory.
— André Ramos-Woodard, 27, Albuquerque
You Watch Me Get Out of Bed, and I Know It (2019), pigment print
This photo is part of a series called Pure Danger, and this one in particular is about relationships, autonomy, and the performance and trauma of being a woman. It was taken in a house in Paris. I knew I had to shoot there as soon as I saw the wallpaper, [which looks like] an archaic symbol of femininity. I find solace in these symbols that have been very oppressive in the past. I think I utilize them for safety. I’ve been indoctrinated since childhood in an idea of beauty, and how I should be. I’m speaking to my own experiences of the pressure, and feeling, when I was a child, that my only life goal was to be as beautiful as possible. My incentive is unpacking that, but I’m still in the prison. The photo is from the perspective of someone who might be in the room. I think that it’s about the performance of who I feel I need to be around other people — romantic partners especially — versus who I am on my own.
— Emma Eaton Sobel, 30, Santa Fe/Houston
In fidelity, I walk with impunity (2020), archival digital print
This is from a series called To Be and Become, which investigates my approach to becoming a woman and looking back at my mother’s era. In this photograph, I’m looking at thistle as a symbol of fidelity and thinking about the notion of being bound in a relationship, or in the marriage contract — this sort of moral code of monogamy that’s placed on us by society. I was thinking about the piousness of those who are able to maintain their loyalty, how that relates to religious mores, and questioning the wrongness and the rightness of that, or how that might affect women differently than men. I think in a relationship, in general, you have a blind faith, you accept it. To question that relationship isn’t necessarily condoned, especially in my upbringing. Once you’re locked into a marriage, it’s understood that you don’t stray. Or if you do, it’s not talked about. I’m looking at the damsel in distress, tied up on the railroad track, and playing with the tension around being tied up.
— Corn Wagon Thunder, 46, Albuquerque
