The Friends of Folk Art’s annual flea, which raises funds for the Museum of International Folk Art’s educational and exhibition programs, goes virtual this year due to the pandemic. But there are still more than 100 items for shoppers to sift through in their World of Treasures Online Auction, including jewelry, ceramics, paintings, and furniture from around the globe. Also on the auction block are homestays in Mexico, a two-night stay at Santa Fe’s award-winning Inn of The Five Graces, dinner with local celebrity chef Cheryl Alters Jamison, and a rare VIP tour of the museum’s vaults with MOIFA Executive Director Khristaan Villela. Registration is free, and the auction is open to the public. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, and runs through 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. Winning bidders will be notified when the auction closes. Register and preview auction items at bidpal.net/worldoftreasures.
Window on the world: Friends of Folk Art's annual flea
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
