Turning trash into treasures

Borat Sagdiyev, the fictional Kazakhstani journalist played on screen by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, was the inspiration for Santa Fe artist Jennie Cooley’s Three Borat Fridas. Reconfigured Groucho Marx ventriloquist dummies served as the medium for Cooley’s hybrid sculptures of Borat and famed Mexican modernist Frida Kahlo.
Cooley’s whimsical pieces premiere at the 22nd annual Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, which starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. Marcy St.).
Featuring works by more than 100 artists, the event kicks off Friday with a 6 p.m. screening of Albuquerque filmmaker Greg Polk’s new documentary short, New Mexicans Taking Action on Plastic Waste. (The festival’s signature Trash Fashion and Costume Contest will not be held this year.)
The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, with an art market, adult and student juried art exhibits, and make-and-take art activities. General admission is $5 on Friday (children 12 and under are free) and free on Saturday and Sunday. Face masks are required. recyclesantafe.org
