'Tis the time's plague

Tom Leech and Patricia Musick, The web of our life is of mingled yarn, good and ill together. First Lord, Act IV, Scene 3 from All’s Well That Ends Well (2020), acrylic and gouache on handmade paper

In the decorative art of marbled paper, swirling, psychedelic patterns are created by putting pigment in liquid and floating paper on top to absorb the color. The practices dates to 12th-century Japan, and by the 1600s — the time of Shakespeare — marbled paper was used in European bookbinding. Santa Fe papermaker and marbler Tom Leech, has collaborated with Colorado calligrapher Patricia Musick to make original, unique prints of some of William Shakespeare’s most famous lines from his plays and sonnets for Something Wicked This Way Comes: Art inspired by Shakespeare’s writings, an online exhibition and sale hosted by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation through May 29, historicsantafe.org

