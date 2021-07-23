Famed architect and designer Alexander Girard (1907-1993) and his wife Susan started collecting folk art in the 1930s and amassed one of the world’s largest private collections. Gifted to the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org) in 1978, Girard designed the wing to house it, as well as a permanent exhibition. Multiple Visions: A Common Bond, a display of approximately 10,000 objects, including toys, dolls, religious artifacts, costumes, textiles, and masks, represents the folk art traditions of more than 100 nations. Join MOIFA docents at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, for “Folk Art Focus on Five,” a five-stop virtual tour of the Girard Wing, where objects are arranged as dioramas, fill the walls salon style, and even hang from the ceiling. Visit internationalfolkart.org/events to register for the free tour and receive the Zoom link.
The world in microcosm: a 'Multiple Visions' virtual tour
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- 'The Lord of Cries': An uneven first act redeemed by the end
- The wild ride of 'The Lord of Cries'
- Dining outside the box: Restaurant patios worth checking out
- ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ offers sterling performances, but ultimately a mixed bag
- 'The Lord of Cries': History, plot, and other interesting tidbits
- Tiny symbols of faith: Martha J. Egan's 40-year study of relicarios
- Megan Moore in 'The Lord of Cries'
- Star Codes: July 16-22
- 'We sing everything:' Santa Fe Desert Chorale
- One summer, two worlds of chamber music
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.