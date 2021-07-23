The world in microcosm: a "Multiple Visions" virtual tour

Heaven & Hell An International Gathering, Girard Foundation Collection in the Museum of International Folk Art, MNM, DCA

 Photo by Paul Smutko and Jay Pearson

Famed architect and designer Alexander Girard (1907-1993) and his wife Susan started collecting folk art in the 1930s and amassed one of the world’s largest private collections. Gifted to the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org) in 1978, Girard designed the wing to house it, as well as a permanent exhibition. Multiple Visions: A Common Bond, a display of approximately 10,000 objects, including toys, dolls, religious artifacts, costumes, textiles, and masks, represents the folk art traditions of more than 100 nations. Join MOIFA docents at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, for “Folk Art Focus on Five,” a five-stop virtual tour of the Girard Wing, where objects are arranged as dioramas, fill the walls salon style, and even hang from the ceiling. Visit internationalfolkart.org/events to register for the free tour and receive the Zoom link. 

