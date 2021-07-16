Judy Chicago embraces a full range of dreamy, rainbow colors in the feminist-oriented, sometimes-controversial artwork she’s been creating since the 1960s. She’s known for The Dinner Party (1974-1979) and Birth Project (1985), among other mixed media installations, as well as smoke art and glass work. This weekend, she opens a solo gallery show and reads from her new autobiography in a livestream event. The Iconic Judy Chicago opens at Turner Carroll Gallery (725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com) with a public reception from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The exhibition continues until Aug. 15. Chicago reads from THE FLOWERING: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago (Thames & Hudson, 2021) and talks to author Kevin Kwan about the book, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, via Zoom. Admission requires a book purchase; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.
The one, the only
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ offers sterling performances, but ultimately a mixed bag
- ‘The Marriage of Figaro’: Points of view
- Soul nourishment: Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
- Star Codes, July 9 to 15
- Splendor in the desert grass: The paintings of Peter Hagen
- The Dean gets his due: The works of Warren E. Rollins
- Vanitas and vanishing species: New work by Penelope Gottlieb
- Making her way to Big Kid Rep
- 'Eating is the major sport of having a body': Cafe Pasqual's Katharine Kagel
- Don't believe the hype: 'The Maidens' by Alex Michaelides
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.