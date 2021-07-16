The one, the only

Judy Chicago, Marie Antoinette (1973/2017) four-color stone lithograph on cotton paper, courtesy Turner Carroll Gallery

Judy Chicago embraces a full range of dreamy, rainbow colors in the feminist-oriented, sometimes-controversial artwork she’s been creating since the 1960s. She’s known for The Dinner Party (1974-1979) and Birth Project (1985), among other mixed media installations, as well as smoke art and glass work. This weekend, she opens a solo gallery show and reads from her new autobiography in a livestream event. The Iconic Judy Chicago opens at Turner Carroll Gallery (725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com) with a public reception from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The exhibition continues until Aug. 15. Chicago reads from THE FLOWERING: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago (Thames & Hudson, 2021) and talks to author Kevin Kwan about the book, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, via Zoom. Admission requires a book purchase; 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.