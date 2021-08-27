Technicolor concrete jungle

Put your hands up for Praying, (2021), acrylic and mixed medium on canvas

Albuquerque-based artist Everton Tsosie (Navajo) paints with the frantic energy of the city, all slash lines and bright colors and people in motion. Cityscapes rest on men’s shoulders and pathos abounds in a new exhibition, Urban Natives. Some have skeletons that are visible through their outer layers while others appear tortured and re-arranged, with Cubist features. There is humor and anger, as in Barbarian Breach (2021), in which Tsosie paints the “QAnon Shaman” (who was arrested for breaking into the U.S. Capitol) as an irredeemable savage and spreader of a deadly illness. Some images, like the pink and circus-like Put Your Hands Up for Praying (2021), feel almost hallucinatory. Urban Native opens at Ellsworth Gallery (215 E Palace Ave.) with a public reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27; continues through Nov. 7. 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com

