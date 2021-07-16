INTERSECTIONS is an interactive website featuring 97 artworks by 30 local artists, where viewers can curate their own mini-shows based on theme or medium. Select “emotion,” for instance, or “family and community,” and you’re presented with an array of pieces to explore. Then, you can stick to your initial choices or branch out from each new destination, following a specific artist or finding every sculpture or poem on the site. This massive collaboration between three Santa Fe arts organizations — Vital Spaces, Warehouse 21, and MAIDA — will also visually saturate the city with banners, posters, and signs featuring a selection of the artworks. The banners will be up through Aug. 15; the art will live in perpetuity at intersections.vitalspaces.org.
Synchronicity and the city
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
