Such stuff as dreams are made on
Whether immortalized on the printed page or in bronze, the fictional and historic characters from Shakespeare’s plays continue to capture the imagination. In A Season of Shakespeare, an exhibition of mid-size bronze maquettes by sculptor Greg Wyatt, figures from The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, and other famous plays by the Bard of Avon take on visual form. Wyatt, a native of Grand View-on-Hudson, New York, grew up immersed in the artistic traditions of the Hudson River Valley. He often draws inspiration from enduring works of literature for his subject matter. The exhibit is installed in the quad at McDowell Hall on the Annapolis campus of St. John’s College (60 College Ave., Annapolis, Maryland, 410-263-2371, sjc.edu) and is up through Oct. 15. An online version is available at sjc.edu/annapolis/mitchell-gallery/exhibits-and-programs/online-gallery. The show is a preview of a full-scale exhibition planned for the fall of 2022 in the college’s Mitchell Gallery. Join Wyatt for a free 1 p.m. live-stream interview on Sunday, Sept. 19. A link will be posted prior to the discussion at sjc.edu/annapolis/mitchell-gallery/exhibits-and-programs/season-of-shakespeare. — Michael Abatemarco
