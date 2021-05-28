New Mexico’s unique contribution to car culture, the lowrider, serves as a contemporary canvas for devotional art. So, too, does the art of contemporary santeros and santeras, or saint makers. From the santos carved by unidentified artists of the 19th century to santero Nicholas Herrera’s Lowrider Shrine, a refurbished 1939 Chevy Coupe painted bumper to bumper in religious imagery, Santo Lowride: Noreteño Car Culture and the Santo Tradition examines these two interrelated regional modes of expression. The exhibition includes santos by Patriciño Barela, Marie Romero Cash, and Victor Goler, as well as examples of custom lowrider art by Chimayó artists LowLow Medina, Randy Martinez, and others. The show opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 (through Oct. 10), at the Harwood Museum of Art (238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org). Opening weekend is free (by admission starting on June 4).
Souped up with saints: 'Santo Lowride'
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
