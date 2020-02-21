Addressing the refugee crisis: "Sewing Stories of Displacement"

Rosa Oñate, El barco hundiéndose en alta mar (Boat sinking on the high seas) (1975), gift of Sallie Wagner, courtesy International Folk Art Foundation

Throughout the 20th century, and into the 21st, forced migrations and natural disasters have contributed to a global refugee crisis. The United Nations reports that the world is now witnessing an unprecedented level of displacement: 70.8 million people at the end of 2018. Covering a period from the 1960s to the present, the exhibition Sewing Stories of Displacement (through Sept. 27) shares the work of men, women, and children who recorded their experiences in embroidered textiles. Their stories reflect the horror of being forced from their homelands, their adjustment to new lands, and their memories of life before upheaval. The show is on view at the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org). By admission. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.