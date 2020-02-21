Throughout the 20th century, and into the 21st, forced migrations and natural disasters have contributed to a global refugee crisis. The United Nations reports that the world is now witnessing an unprecedented level of displacement: 70.8 million people at the end of 2018. Covering a period from the 1960s to the present, the exhibition Sewing Stories of Displacement (through Sept. 27) shares the work of men, women, and children who recorded their experiences in embroidered textiles. Their stories reflect the horror of being forced from their homelands, their adjustment to new lands, and their memories of life before upheaval. The show is on view at the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org). By admission.
Random Acts
Sewing stories: Art that addresses the refugee crisis
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
