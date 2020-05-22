A metronome counts beats per minute. It can click in time to music, poetry, or dance — even the heart. Albuquerque musician Zachariah Julian ( Jicarilla Apache) has partnered with the organizers of We Are the Seeds arts and culture festival to produce Gathering Seeds, a series of short music, dance, and poetry videos featuring Indigenous artists. All of the projects are set to the same metronome beat, and each week, as new videos are added, the beat increases its speed. Artists include musicians Renata Yazzie and Tchin, and writers Colleen Farwell and Tailinh Agoyo. All videos are free to view at wearetheseeds.org.
Rock steady: "Gathering Seeds"
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Anatomy of a print: Gustave Baumann's "Church Ranchos de Taos"
- Rubbing it in: Cheryl Alters Jamison talks Texas BBQ
- Sarah Winkler at Owen Contemporary
- Starcodes, May 15 to 21
- Disorganized crime: "Arkansas"
- Santa Fe Pro Musica’s delicate balance
- Artists needed, will be paid
- Art News, May 2020
- Artists in adversity
- Takeout, curbside, delivery and other restaurant options
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.