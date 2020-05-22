Gathering Seeds

Zachariah Julian

A metronome counts beats per minute. It can click in time to music, poetry, or dance — even the heart. Albuquerque musician Zachariah Julian ( Jicarilla Apache) has partnered with the organizers of We Are the Seeds arts and culture festival to produce Gathering Seeds, a series of short music, dance, and poetry videos featuring Indigenous artists. All of the projects are set to the same metronome beat, and each week, as new videos are added, the beat increases its speed. Artists include musicians Renata Yazzie and Tchin, and writers Colleen Farwell and Tailinh Agoyo. All videos are free to view at wearetheseeds.org

