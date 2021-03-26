Discover the sounds of the river in the University of New Mexico Art Museum’s (203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, 505-277-4001, artmuseum.unm.edu) web-based sound installation, There Must Be Other Names For The River. Discover the history of the Río Grande, its future, the environmental issues affecting its health, and its long-term relationship with the people who depend on it. The virtual exhibition was created by artists Marisa Demarco, Dylan McLaughlin, and Jessica Zeglin and includes songs by vocalists Antonia Montoya, Ryan Dennison, and Kenneth Cornell. The score for each song is based on data collected over a 50-year period on water flow at specific points along the Río Grande’s 1,800-mile length. The museum invites the public to engage with a virtual community space where they can submit their own songs, stories, or memories about the river. The sound installation is ongoing (artmuseum.unm.edu/exhibition/river). Join the artists and singers for a free Zoom webinar about the project at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26. artmuseum.unm.edu
River songs: the UNM Art Museum invites the public to engage with the Rio Grande through sound
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The Santa Fe Symphony’s hybrid future
- Star Codes, March 19 to 25
- SITE Santa Fe names new executive director
- All together now: National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read 2021
- Back at it: "Later" by Stephen King
- Quietly roaring at tradition: ‘Leona’
- Sheila Miles at The Art Club Gallery
- Not walking away: "Renée Fleming in Concert"
- Making sense of humanity: "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Watching the incarnations go by: "Being Ram Dass"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.