Rebel, rebel: Secret Impressionists

Claude Monet, Bain à la Grenouillère (1869), oil on canvas

In 1874, a group of rebellious French painters took their canvases outside to embrace natural light and spontaneous brushwork. They started a movement that would come to be called impressionism. At first, their somewhat raw aesthetic was rejected in favor of highly polished works coming out of the salon. The Great Art on Screen film series explores this massive art world shift in Secret Impressionists, which also unveils 50 works by such masters as Manet, Monet, Renoir, and Cézanne that are housed in private collections and have never been publicly exhibited before. The Lensic Performing Arts Center hosts streaming presentations of Secret Impressionists at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., April 28 to May 4. $10; 505-988-1234, lensic.org

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.