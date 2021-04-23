In 1874, a group of rebellious French painters took their canvases outside to embrace natural light and spontaneous brushwork. They started a movement that would come to be called impressionism. At first, their somewhat raw aesthetic was rejected in favor of highly polished works coming out of the salon. The Great Art on Screen film series explores this massive art world shift in Secret Impressionists, which also unveils 50 works by such masters as Manet, Monet, Renoir, and Cézanne that are housed in private collections and have never been publicly exhibited before. The Lensic Performing Arts Center hosts streaming presentations of Secret Impressionists at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., April 28 to May 4. $10; 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
Rebel, rebel: 'Secret Impressionists'
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
