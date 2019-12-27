Reaching for the stars

New Mexico has made significant contributions to the conquest of space — from inventor, engineer, and physicist Robert Goddard and his early experiments with gyroscopic rocket guidance to New Mexican geologist Harrison Schmitt, the only professional scientist to walk on the moon. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, join museum curator Sue Taylor and assistant curator Jim Mayberry at the New Mexico Museum of Space History (3198 State Route 2001, Alamogordo) over coffee and donuts (compliments of the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation) and discover the role of New Mexico in early space exploration. The event is part of the museum’s quarterly Into the Vault series and is free to the public. 575-437-2840, nmspacemuseum.org.
