First, there’s a functional object — a wooden milk crate, say, or a row of hot type letters. Someone owns the object, and they pass it along to someone else, and then it goes to a family member, perhaps, and then it lands at a flea market. Only then does it come into Randall Reid’s hands to be transformed into another sort of object. His work is part heirloom collecting, part found art, and part design, with the result residing partway between home décor and museum artifact. Nüart Gallery (670 Canyon Road) presents Randall Reid: Times Forgotten with an ongoing virtual exhibition and artist talk at nuartgallery.com.
Randall Reid’s textures of memory
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
