Born from the rise of mass-produced media in the 20th century, collage, assemblage, and montage are art forms that deal with re-contextualized imagery. Taken from its original context and placed in another, an image can take on new significance. Layered Meanings, an exhibit of those mediums from the Albuquerque Museum’s permanent collection, features works by 12 artists, including Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Eddie Dominguez, Dana Newmann, Larry Bell, Carlos Quinto Kemm, and Robert Rauschenberg. Works in the exhibition range from the Pop movement of the 1960s into the 21st century. The show explores ways in which artists use the layering of imagery — out of context — to convey political, psychological, aesthetic, or personal themes. They invite the viewer to reconsider everyday imagery from conceptual and aesthetic standpoints. The exhibit is currently on view and continues through Feb. 20 at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd. NW, Albuquerque, 505-243-7255, cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum). Admission is $6 with discounts available. cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/plan-your-visit/admission-ticketing
Out of context: ‘Layered Meanings’ explores collage, montage, and assemblage
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Star Codes: Aug 13-19
- By all accounts: An exploration of narrative
- A lifetime in a moment of flamenco: La Emi
- Where beauty and smarts meet: The coffee table book
- A song by Neikrug: Santa Fe composer explores the durability of love
- Art, artifice, and the Ghost Army
- Stitching time: The Villanueva Tapestry
- Object in motion: Kate Vargas's journey of hindsight
- Patterns of culture: Lehuauakea continues the tradition of Hawaiian kapa making
- Substance, not pure silliness, the heart of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.