Out of context: "Layered Meanings" explores collage, montage, and assemblage

Carlos Quinto Kemm, Sunyata’s Temple (1984), glass and collage

Born from the rise of mass-produced media in the 20th century, collage, assemblage, and montage are art forms that deal with re-contextualized imagery. Taken from its original context and placed in another, an image can take on new significance. Layered Meanings, an exhibit of those mediums from the Albuquerque Museum’s permanent collection, features works by 12 artists, including Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Eddie Dominguez, Dana Newmann, Larry Bell, Carlos Quinto Kemm, and Robert Rauschenberg. Works in the exhibition range from the Pop movement of the 1960s into the 21st century. The show explores ways in which artists use the layering of imagery — out of context — to convey political, psychological, aesthetic, or personal themes. They invite the viewer to reconsider everyday imagery from conceptual and aesthetic standpoints. The exhibit is currently on view and continues through Feb. 20 at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd. NW, Albuquerque, 505-243-7255, cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum). Admission is $6 with discounts available. cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/plan-your-visit/admission-ticketing

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.