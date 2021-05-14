Origin story

Kathleen Wall (Jemez Pueblo), Gye wha la’ pah, from the Place series (2016); figure: hand-processed Jemez Pueblo clay, acrylic, and earth pigments, clay slip, underglazes; painting: acrylic and earth pigments, clay slip, and sand on canvas; image courtesy the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture

Kathleen Wall’s storyteller figures are joyous and bright-eyed, almost daring a viewer to do anything but smile when looking at them. Wall digs, sifts, and mixes her own clay, and she uses pottery techniques that she learned from her mother, grandmother, and other relatives. After a yearlong delay, her exhibition, A Place in Clay, opens at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (710 Camino Lejo) on Sunday, May 16. Wall ( Jemez Pueblo) is the museum’s 2020-2021 Native Treasures Living Treasure. In this exhibit, she places storyteller figures of her ancestors in the context of acrylic paintings that speak to their birthplaces. The exhibit runs through May 12, 2022. 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org

