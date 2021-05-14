Kathleen Wall’s storyteller figures are joyous and bright-eyed, almost daring a viewer to do anything but smile when looking at them. Wall digs, sifts, and mixes her own clay, and she uses pottery techniques that she learned from her mother, grandmother, and other relatives. After a yearlong delay, her exhibition, A Place in Clay, opens at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (710 Camino Lejo) on Sunday, May 16. Wall ( Jemez Pueblo) is the museum’s 2020-2021 Native Treasures Living Treasure. In this exhibit, she places storyteller figures of her ancestors in the context of acrylic paintings that speak to their birthplaces. The exhibit runs through May 12, 2022. 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org.
Origin story
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- A new sound in town: The restoration of a local pipe organ
- Woman on the verge: Artist Eva Mirabal
- In praise (or not) of mothers on their special day
- Anatomy of a lowrider: New Mexico Lowrider Arte and Culture Exhibit
- The Metropolitan Opera Auditions: Who'll come back a star?
- Authentic Italian cuisine capita a Santa Fe: Chef Cristian Pontiggia
- Star Codes, May 7 to 13
- Inner city ecosystems: ‘Urban Ecologies’
- Myth and mystery: David Holthouse’s search for Sasquatch
- Arts and culture news, May 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.