Living Art: Josh Schrei discusses mother goddess devotion

In India, tree stumps and rocks are sometimes transformed into pindis, shrines that evolve over time as they are adorned with flower garlands, candles, fruit, and other offerings to the mother goddess. After photographing these expressions of devotion for more than a decade, Santa Fe yoga teacher and author Josh Schrei will present a slideshow of his images while explaining the mythology, symbolism, and history behind them. His talk, “Fleeting Art of Devotion in the Mother Goddess Traditions of India,” is a fundraiser for the International Folk Art Market that runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the IFAM Center, 620 Cerrillos Road. Admission is free for IFAM community members, $12 for nonmembers; 505-992-7600, folkartmarket.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.