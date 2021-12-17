Le Corbusier by way of Cardinale

Swiss-French architect, designer, and urban planner Le Corbusier (1887-1965) was a pioneer of modern architecture. Roberto Cardinale, who is a local sculptor, marks his return to Patina Gallery with his newest work, Chapelle Notre-Dame du Haut (Our Lady of the Heights), which was modeled on the Le Corbusier-designed Roman Catholic Chapelle Notre-Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France.
Le Corbusier’s chapel was built to replace a church that was destroyed during World War II. The sculpture features attributes of color, texture, carefully molded forms, and exterior embellishments that reflect the scale and proportion of Le Corbusier’s original structure.
Cardinale spent his early years in Italy and later lived in Colorado and Kansas as a Benedictine monk. As an undergraduate student, he studied ecclesiastical architecture before pursuing a master’s degree in ceramics and sculpture.
Cardinale’s Chapelle Notre-Dame du Haut is the centerpiece of his first exhibit at Patina in more than 10 years, Channeling Le Corbusier, which opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Thursday, Dec. 23 (through Jan. 14). A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sculpture will benefit the cultural preservation nonprofit Cornerstones. The reception includes live music by guitarist Genevieve Leitner. Masks are required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.