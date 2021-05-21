Grand tour: Toni Servillo takes you on a journey through the Hermitage

Hermitage interior in St. Petersburg, Russia

Located in St. Petersburg, Russia, the State Hermitage Museum boasts a collection of more than three million items, including Egyptian antiquities, masterpieces of Renaissance art, and French Impressionist and German Romantic paintings. Join Italian actor and theater director Toni Servillo on a tour through two and a half centuries of art history at the Hermitage in the documentary feature Hermitage: The Power of Art (2019). The film screens online as part of the Lensic Performing Art Center’s Great Art on Screen program. Tickets are $10. A link to purchase tickets is available at lensic.org/events/great-art-on-screen-hermitage-the-power-of-art. Select an 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., or 8 p.m. showtime. Daily showtimes are available from Wednesday, May 26, through June 1. Login information will be emailed by the screening platform Stella Tickets. 

