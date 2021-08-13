Fallow but not silent

From the 2018 festival; courtesy We Are The Seeds

In 2016, Tailinh Agoyo and Paula Mirabal started We Are the Seeds, a contemporary Indigenous art and music festival. Native artists from around the United States gathered in Santa Fe’s Railyard Park for community meals, dances, and an eclectic art market. Although the market is postponed until 2022, Agoyo and Mirabal co-curated a group show of Seeds artists, as well as a history of the event, with Jorden Eddy, director of form & concept gallery. The show features more than 20 Native artists — including Loren Aragon, Peggy Fontenot, Margaret Jacobs, and Dawn Spears — working in such traditional and contemporary mediums as beading, metal work, textiles, painting, and wearable art. A public reception for We Are the Seeds: A Group Exhibition of Indigenous Artists is at 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at form & concept gallery (435 S. Guadalupe St.), with musical performances by Zachariah Julian and Jennifer Perez. A performance by Pojoaque Pueblo youth hoop dancers is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. The exhibition continues through Oct. 15. 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center

