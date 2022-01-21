Eye in the sky

Between 2012 and 2019, Santa Fe-based photographer Kate Joyce found herself regularly commuting by air. The window seat became what she calls “a studio of constraint,” offering its own unique perspective on time and place.
Kate Joyce: Metaphysics, a solo exhibition at SITE Santa Fe, explores air travel in an intimate way, eschewing aerial views from the window for impressionistic shots of bodies and light phenomena in an airplane’s interior. Joyce is known for working in typologies — bodies of photographic work on a consistent subject — through which she explores themes of intimacy and the elemental qualities of light, color, and texture.
The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 21 (through April 22), in advance of the release of her forthcoming book Metaphysics (Hat & Beard Press, Spring of 2022). Admission is free. Masks are required. SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org
