When French President Charles de Gaulle flew over the Caribbean Sea in 1964, he described the islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, and French Guiana as “dust specks on the sea.” Taking de Gaulle’s seemingly dismissive statement as its inspiration, 516 Art’s (516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org) exhibition Dust Specks in the Sea: Contemporary Sculpture from the French Caribbean & Haiti, counters the notion of the Caribbean Islands, still politically, economically, and socially connected to France, as peripheral in the art world. Featuring works by artists Ronald Cyrille (Guadeloupe), Julie Bessard (Martinique), and Adler Guerrier (Haiti/Miami) and more, the exhibition highlights the regions contemporary art practices and position the artists firmly in the context of a globalized art scene. The exhibition, a collaboration between 516 Arts and New York City’s Hunter East Harlem Gallery, opens with a free open house at noon on Saturday, June 19 (through Sept. 18). The open house is preceded by an 11 a.m. online talk with Cyrille, Bessard, Guerrier, and curators Arden Sherman and Katie Hood Morgan. Register for the talk in advance at 516arts.org/events and view related events scheduled throughout the summer.
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
