With a history dating back to 1854 and an active residency program for contemporary artists, the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s El Zaguán property (545 Canyon Road, 505-983-2567) is the perfect venue for an exhibition that reflects on Santa Fe Style with an eye toward how it might evolve in the future and still maintain its cultural significance and timeless quality. Over the course of the past year, the HSFF’s onsite resident artist, Paul Baxendale, used the location and a well-worn copy of Christine Mather and Sharon Woods’ 1986 book, Santa Fe Style, as inspiration to create the multimedia exhibition Residency: Translations of a New Santa Fe Style in Design and Practice. Baxendale, an alumnus of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was active in the Los Angeles art scene before moving to Santa Fe in 2017. He’s a multidisciplinary artist whose current exhibition combines painting, sculpture, and photography. The show was originally scheduled through March 27, but the foundation made it virtual and it can be viewed online at historicsantafe.org.
By Design: Artist Paul Baxendale reimagines Santa Fe Style
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
