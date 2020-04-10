Famed Japanese artist Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892) completed his woodblock print series One Hundred Aspects of the Moon shortly before his death. The series is composed of 100 prints, made in the style known as ukiyo-e, which flourished from the 17th to 19th centuries and often depicted figures from Japanese and Chinese history, literature, folklore, and theater. For the series, Yoshitoshi created a suite of images that capture figures in poetic dialogue with the waxing and waning moon. First mounted in 2001 as an onsite exhibition at the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200), it’s now available for free as a virtual exhibition. Discover the influence of literature, myth, and music on Yoshitishi’s imagery, his mastery at depicting warriors and battle scenes, and the meaning behind the term ukiyo-e (or “the floating world”). View all 100 works from the series at online.internationalfolkart.org/moonweb.
Ask for the moon: Tsukioka Yoshitoshi's art online
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
