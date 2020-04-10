Tsukioka Yoshitoshi Rising Moon over Mt. Nanping

Tsukioki Yoshitoshi, Rising Moon over Mt. Nanping: Cao Cao (1885)

Famed Japanese artist Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892) completed his woodblock print series One Hundred Aspects of the Moon shortly before his death. The series is composed of 100 prints, made in the style known as ukiyo-e, which flourished from the 17th to 19th centuries and often depicted figures from Japanese and Chinese history, literature, folklore, and theater. For the series, Yoshitoshi created a suite of images that capture figures in poetic dialogue with the waxing and waning moon. First mounted in 2001 as an onsite exhibition at the Museum of International Folk Art (706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200), it’s now available for free as a virtual exhibition. Discover the influence of literature, myth, and music on Yoshitishi’s imagery, his mastery at depicting warriors and battle scenes, and the meaning behind the term ukiyo-e (or “the floating world”). View all 100 works from the series at online.internationalfolkart.org/moonweb

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.