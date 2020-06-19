Art therapy in black and white

Graciela Iturbide, Mujer Ángel (Angel Woman), Sonoran Desert (1979), gelatin silver print; courtesy Collection of Elizabeth and Michael Marcus, © Graciela Iturbide; courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

 Saravuth Neou

The National Museum of Women in the Arts’ exhibition, Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico, is the photographer’s most extensive U.S. show of her work in more than 20 years. In black and white, Iturbide captures the daily life of indigenous Mexico — the villages, traditional celebrations, youth subcultures, birds, and topography — in images from the 1970s through the mid-aughts. In the exhibition catalog, curator Kristen Gresh and critic Guillermo Sheridan write that “Photography and its ritualistic qualities — observation, development, and selection — is a form of therapy for Graciela Iturbide. More than simply documenting moments in time, the practice offers her a way to process and understand the world.” nmwa.org 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.