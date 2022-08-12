One might view artist Poteet Victory’s The Sentinels as a nocturne. Framed by a black border in which the artist signed his name, two figures stand vertically against a backdrop of creamy blue over deep violet.
Victory’s oil on canvas is on view at Victory Contemporary (124 W. Palace Ave., 505-983-8589, victorycontemporary.com) in a two-person show of works by Victory and sculptor T Barny. The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 12.
Victory’s painting captures the mood and mystery of night, but these figures aren’t threatening. Rendered in a gestural, abstract style, the figures, like twin pillars, are like something half emerging from the twilight. They’re not incomplete, although no limbs or faces are present. The uppermost section of each figure’s form ends in a ragged edge. Like standing stones or the relics of an ancient structure, they are something you come to at a certain point in your journey.
But the dress brings them out of the nebulous realm of mystery and into the human. Gestural brushstrokes on the outermost edge of each figure’s form suggest feathers, and the alternating bands of magenta and black geometric patterns on their turquoise dress seem to point further to an Indigenous cultural influence (Victory is of Choctaw and Cherokee heritage) but not in any explicit way.
Above the figures, twin crescents, painted in a pale magenta like the patterns on the figures’ dress, suggest the presence of moons or other celestial objects in the night sky. We may only see one moon when we look up at the sky, but the moon has many faces. Two moons also hints at the presence of two worlds, one sacred, perhaps, and the other profane.
Should we meet these watchers, perhaps it is because they’ve chosen the time and place. One senses that these figures are present, not to block our passage but to ensure we’re ready when the time to pass between them comes.