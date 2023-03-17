Pieces of peace

Pedro Reyes, Disarm Guitar (2018), destroyed weapons, metal parts, strings; photo Fiona Tommasi, image courtesy SITE Santa Fe

 

Paranoia about an imminent nuclear attack was at a fever pitch in the United States in the 1980s, four decades after the nation dropped a pair of the weapons on Japan, demonstrating their cataclysmic power to a stunned world.

In the U.S., sculptor Pedro Reyes says, many embraced or at least accepted nuclear weapons as a necessary deterrent to the nation’s heavily armed rival, the Soviet Union. Reyes’ native Mexico is prevented by a treaty it signed from owning or creating the weapons, and it warily eyes developments in its neighbor to the north.

Direct Action (2023), installation view; photo Shayla Blatchford, image courtesy SITE Santa Fe
Pedro Reyes, Amendment (2022), volcanic stone; photo Fiona Tommasi, image courtesy SITE Santa Fe