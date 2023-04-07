Picasso on paper

La Grande Corrida, avec Femme Torero (1934), etching on paper; courtesy LewAllen Galleries. “Sex runs through Picasso’s work; he always envisions himself as the bull,” says Louis Newman of LewAllen Galleries.

To a casual viewer, the central figure in one of Pablo Picasso’s creations might reveal itself as a bull, or perhaps a minotaur. To the renowned artist, there was no doubt about the true identity of these imposing beasts: Pablo Picasso.

“Picasso is in virtually every piece he does; in some form or another, he always sneaks himself in,” says Louis Newman, director of modernism at LewAllen Galleries. Newman and exhibition co-curator Justin Ferate shared insights with Pasatiempo on a recent Monday in LewAllen’s basement about the latest exhibition, Celebrating Picasso’s Legacy: Important Works on Paper, which runs through May 6.

Minotaure aveugle guidé par Marie-Thérèse au Pigeon dans une Nuit étoilée (1934), aquatint, drypoint, scraper, and burin on paper; image courtesy LewAllen Galleries
Femme au Fauteuil songeuse, a Joue sur la Main (1934), engraving on paper; image courtesy LewAllen Galleries
Portrait de Jacqueline de face I (1961), linocut on paper; image courtesy LewAllen Galleries