When Anne Wilkes Tucker walked into her first photography class at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1967, the male instructor said, “Oh, good! Now we don’t need to hire a model.”

“No,” Tucker replied. “Actually I am going to remain on the other side of the camera.”

Parity in photography: Anne Wilkes Tucker trains a lens at trailblazing female photographers

The Woman’s Eye by Anne Wilkes Tucker
Parity in photography: Anne Wilkes Tucker trains a lens at trailblazing female photographers

 Anne Wilkes Tucker
Parity in photography: Anne Wilkes Tucker trains a lens at trailblazing female photographers

Self Impressions by Joan Lyons; portrait of

Nathan Lyons

Popular in the Community