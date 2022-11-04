When Anne Wilkes Tucker walked into her first photography class at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1967, the male instructor said, “Oh, good! Now we don’t need to hire a model.”
“No,” Tucker replied. “Actually I am going to remain on the other side of the camera.”
That was the kind of bias female artists faced in the 1960s and ‘70s, Tucker says. Racks of photography magazines in stores and libraries at the time reflected that same attitude, often featuring the latest camera or a female nude on the cover.
Ultimately, Tucker came out from behind the camera to pursue a career as a photo historian, spending 39 years creating the 30,000-image collection of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, as well as curating 40 exhibitions and publishing 24 books.
Now retired from the Houston museum, Tucker is coming to Santa Fe near the 50th anniversary of her seminal book on female photographers, The Woman’s Eye, which was published in 1973. She speaks at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Francis Auditorium. Her lecture, “Not Women Artists, Artists,” is hosted by New Mexico Museum of Art in conjunction with its current exhibition, Transgressions and Amplifications: Mixed-Media Photography of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit is on display through Jan. 8.
Published shortly after Tucker completed her master of fine arts in photography, The Woman’s Eye was the first American book to focus on female photographers. (She was one of the first two graduate students at George Eastman House, where photo historian Beaumont Newhall and photographer Nathan Lyons were her mentors.) The book featured 100 photographs by 10 20th-century photographers and went into three printings.
In her lecture, Tucker will focus on three very different photographers of the 1970s: Joan Lyons (b. 1937), Bea Nettles (b. 1946), and Marcia Resnick (b. 1950). Each used themselves as a model, and all are still actively working.
Lyons was married to the accomplished photographer and photo advocate Nathan Lyons, who left Eastman House to establish the Visual Studies Workshop (where Tucker also studied). Lyons was a poster child for the life of a female artist in the ‘70s. She got little help from her husband, even though she had had three children close together and was trying to continue work on her own photography. A constant stream of Nathan’s visitors would stay until the wee hours of the morning, when an exhausted Lyons would come down from the bedroom and start vacuuming under the guests’ feet in hopes they would leave, she told Tucker.
Lyons also taught in the Visual Studies Workshop and became director of the Visual Studies Press that she and her husband started to publish photographic books. For her own photography, she had to find or invent new processes, ultimately becoming an authority in alternative photographic processes and presses. Perhaps because of her domestic demands, she often focused on the commonplace in her early artwork, photographing simple household items and using fabrics she collected, all the while expressing a feminist perspective. She self-published some 30 books of her photography, largely because publishers wouldn’t take on the work of women then, Tucker says. One was based on a 1925 letter by a woman discussing quilting as a part of women’s lives. Lyons illustrated it with images she made of unused quilt blocks.
Bea Nettles was one of the 10 photographers included in Tucker’s The Woman’s Eye.
“Bea’s mind is totally different” from Joan Lyons’, says Tucker. “She has a rich fantasy life.” For example, Nettles created a deck of Tarot cards using herself, her husband, and friends as models.
Her works are “not ‘straight’ photographs. They’re collages, multiple prints,” Tucker says. “All of these women taught themselves the processes to create the images they had in their heads.”
Domestic ingenuity often played a role. Nettles once published a book she wanted to slipcase, so she bought patterned plastic shower curtains, cut them up, stitched them together, and inserted the books. Like Lyons, she self-published about 30 books of her work.
Marcia Resnick was intellectual in her approach, Tucker says. In one of Resnick’s first self-published books, Re-visions (1978), she staged photographs representing herself as an adolescent and captioned them. In one black-and-white image, a young woman in heart-shaped sunglasses, a fur coat, and gloves smokes a cigarette from a plastic holder. Written in cursive, the caption reads, “She imagined herself a starlet.” Another photograph, of a woman’s face with jacks resting on her closed eyes, is captioned, “They were continually telling her that she had stars in her eyes.”
Tucker will discuss the three women’s work and other aspects of The Woman’s Eye, the biases women artists then faced and how the second wave of feminism impacted them and their work.
Things have changed tremendously for the female artist and photographer since the 1970s, Tucker says, in part due to trailblazing photographer Cindy Sherman and others who have pushed the envelope. “Yet Black and Hispanic women got nothing until recently,” she notes.
Today, Wikipedia — that imperfect bellwether of cultural recognition — gives Joan Lyons only three sentences in its entry, while her husband’s entry is pages long. Nettles fares better, with the equivalent of three pages; Resnick gets two. Clearly, there is still progress to be made in recognition of these and other female artists and photographers of the 20th century and before.