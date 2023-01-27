Paper, glue, cardboard: "La Cartonería Mexicana"

The skeleton leans forward menacingly, reaching toward some unseen and unfortunate soul as it grins. All it would take to end the 71-inch perceived threat is a little bit of rain.

Skeleton Figure is among more than 100 artworks featured in the Museum of International Folk Art’s La Cartonería Mexicana which opens Sunday, Jan. 29. Cartonería, which originated in both Mexico City and Celaya, Mexico, is made with papier-mâché, which consists of three simple ingredients: paper, glue, cardboard.

Yellow Skull Mask (circa 1960), Celaya, Mexico. Museum of International Folk Art (A.1979.3.401X); courtesy of Museum of International Folk Art, photo by Addison Doty, 2022
Winged Dragon Alebrije, Pedro Linares (circa 1985), Mexico City, Mexico. Museum of International Folk Art (A.2016.65.2); courtesy of Museum of International Folk Art, by Addison Doty, 2022
Parrot (circa 1960), Celaya, Mexico. Museum of International Folk Art (A.1979.3.359X); courtesy of Museum of International Folk Art, photo by Addison Doty, 2022

