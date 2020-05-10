Other voices
“The main way I make money is gathering people, but everything’s been canceled or postponed indefinitely. Winter is always slow, but the summer festivals have shut down. There’s no income. I’ve applied for different grants that are supporting artists. Nothing’s fallen into place yet. There’s going to be something on the other side of this pandemic. I’m trying to feel it all and not go too quickly into producing something online. I appreciate the people who are DJing online because they can’t DJ live, but I’m appreciating the time of quiet reflection. Where will this take me? I’m being silent for a minute.”
Raashan Ahmad, 38
musician, DJ, MC; raashan.net
“I’ve always written in coffee shops, but there are no coffee shops to write in right now. I have two friends, visual artists, who have lent me their studios. It’s a whole different thing. There’s this silence. I walk around, I don’t touch anything. I look at the paints and the brushes and the canvases. I’m usually feeling quite emotional, having just driven through the empty town. I’ve always been an observer, but I seem to see more clearly right now — the new growth coming out, the colors. There’s a sadness for what’s happening, especially if I listen to the news on the way to the studio.”
Deborah Casillas, 80
poet, Quiet at the Edge
(Finishing Line Press)
“Classical musicians are making videos and staying in touch with each other, and there are financial assistance funds, but the general concern is about the future. When will we be able to play for audiences again? How will they fill a concert hall? Ticket sales support the cost of running an orchestra, and revenue will be down at least 75 percent. And how do you have musicians social-distance on stage? We sit next to each other to play. It’s not ideal, but string players can wear masks. Woodwinds can’t play that way.”
Nicolle Maniaci, 50
violinist, Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra
“We’re going to teach classes online, which I’ve never done. Improv works best in person because it’s all about receiving information from your scene partner and giving back. You pick up on body language and tone and have those natural patterns of conversation. It’s about responding and reacting. On Zoom, there’s a lag time when people are speaking that makes it hard to have that natural back and forth. It slows everything down. At the same time, it might be a gift because you have to pay more attention and work on patience and listening and sharing attention.”
Grace Penzell, 28
comedy improv teacher,
Santa Fe Improv
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.