Spanish Market director David Rasch told Pasatiempo that there are only 20 living artists who hold the title of master. One of them is bulto carver Charles Carrillo, who won the award in 2006 and participates in the market this year in booths 141 and 142, and another is his brother-in-law, encrusted straw artist Jimmy Trujillo, who received the recognition in 2013 and will be in booth 26.