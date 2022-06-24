Consider artist Nancy Youdelman’s opalescent relief sculpture in the abstract. It’s a dress that can’t be worn and yet she’s in there, because an artist invests so much of herself in her work. It was in the wake of a seminal feminist art project led by artists Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro that Youdelman resolved to commit herself to her own artistic vision.
Youdelman is known for her mixed-media sculptures which often combine antique clothing with organic materials and found objects, like buttons, pins, and photographs. While the surface appearances and source materials she uses vary, her expansive use of uncommon materials as artistic mediums and her use of women’s clothing — including gloves, shoes, and undergarments — is a consistent motif.
Speaking in Colors dazzles with its encrusted surface of costume jewelry in an array of colors such as aquamarine, topaz, ruby, lavender, turquoise, and magenta. The sculpture itself is the “something shiny” that distracts with the initial impact of its unabashed, baroque ornamentation. But look at the source material: a used or hand-me-down dress, perhaps. Then the sculpture serves almost as an homage to the spirit of its former wearer, whose DNA may actually be physically present in the piece.
Youdelman wanted to work sculpturally after her involvement in Womanhouse (1972), an art installation and performance space developed as part of the Feminist Art Program founded by feminist icons Chicago and Schapiro at the California Institute of the Arts. Youdelman met Chicago in 1970 as a student in Chicago’s first feminist art class at California State University, Fresno.
“I really didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she told the audience at a June 3 gallery talk at Turner Carroll Gallery (725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com), where examples of her work, including Speaking in Colors, are included in the exhibit Women in the House (through July 3). “But, at the time, I wanted to do something important.”
Chicago, a demanding project leader, was a source of exasperation for Youdelman, but her impact on the younger artist was powerful.
“I truly believe she saw something in me that I did not see in myself, and she encouraged it,” she told the audience. “Afterwards, what I really wanted to do, more than anything, was develop a work that was entirely my own. I really feel that’s how my artwork came about.”
In the decades that followed, she developed a vision in which the detritus of past lives and fashion, long a public representation and declaration of one’s sex, become objects of reverence, aesthetic allure, and reclamation. She mines history — women’s history — and recasts it in the glow of the riches found there.