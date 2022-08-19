More than the market

As happens every year, an astonishing number of related events pop up around Indian Market. What follows is merely a sampling.
Breakfast with the Curators: Tony Chavarria and Elysia Poon
8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19
Join Tony Chavarria, curator of ethnology at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, and Elysia Poon, director of the Indian Arts Research Center at the School for Advanced Research (660 Garcia St., 505-954-7200, sarweb.org), for a breakfast discussion of the traveling exhibition Grounded in Clay. The exhibition, on view at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org), is a rare instance of historic and contemporary Native pottery curated by members of the 21 communities where the objects were made. The exhibition was organized by the IARC and the Vilcek Foundation of New York and draws from the organizations’ collections. The Santa Fe exhibition includes 11 pieces from the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture’s Laboratory of Anthropology and is on view through May 29, 2023. Check for ticket availability. Weldon’s Museum Hill Café, 505-984-8900, museumhillcafe.net
Orlando Allison: Lomaqatsi
5 p.m. on Friday, Aug.19; through Sept. 12
Self-taught Hopi artist Orlando Allison works in an acrylic gouache medium on panel. Calling his bold, graphic painting style Precision Art, Allison takes a methodical approach to his compositions, combining geometric abstraction with Native subject matter in collage-like designs. His work exhibits a precise, technical agility. As a youth on the reservation, Allison was inspired by the array of ceremonial dress worn by the Katsinam dancers. His work reflects Hopi designs and customs, and archetypes unique to the Southwest that reflect Hopi views of consciousness, humanity, and eternity. KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Zoon
8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19
Zoon, the professional moniker of musician Daniel Monkman (Ojibway), blends traditional hand drumming with a droning guitar in his trance-inducing performances. Zoon, a name derived from the Ojibway word Zoongide’ewin (bravery, courage, or “Bear Spirit”) released his debut album, Bleached Wavves, on Paper Bag Records in June. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, sound and video artist, educator, and storyteller Dylan McLaughlin (Diné) opens for Zoon. Tickets are $10, available at sitesantafe.org/event/zoon/. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, musician and composer Laura Ortman gives a free, SITE-specific performance inspired by the themes in Diné and Chicana painter, muralist, and art educator Nani Chacon’s current exhibition SPECTRUM (though Aug. 21), an exhibit of the artist’s large-scale paintings and a survey of her public murals and personal archive. Ortman performs on an amplified violin, creating textured atmospheric soundscapes. SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org
2022 Case Trading Post Artists Market
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20
Collaborators in designing and fabricating jewelry since 1972, Gail Bird (Santo Domingo/Laguna) and Yazzie Johnson (Navajo) are known for the thematic belts they’ve made each year since 1979 for the Santa Fe Indian Market. Makers of earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces, as well as belts, Bird and Johnson create unique designs that juxtapose unrelated materials and are often evocative of landscapes, drawing inspiration from prehistoric pictograph and petroglyph sites. They show their work as part of the 2nd annual Case Trading Post Artists Market. Artists include Bird and Johnson, Benjamin Harjo Jr., Elizabeth Manygoats, and Waddie Crazy Horse. Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, 704 Camino Lejo, 505-982-4636, wheelwright.org
2022 IAIA Student and Recent Graduate Art Market
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 20-21
The next generation of Native artists showcase skills honed as students at the Institute of American Indian Arts (83 Avan Nu Po Road, 505-424-2300, iaia.edu) at this year’s Indian Market. Held alongside the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) centennial market event, the annual Student and Recent Graduate Art Market is held under the portal of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Art. Proceeds will go to the IAIA Museum Club, which fosters a common interest in museum fields and is composed of IAIA students. IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
Free Indian Market
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 20-21
Free Indian Market was founded in 2018 by Gregory Schaaf and Angie Schaaf to honor the 68 elder artists no longer included in the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts annual Indian Market. Since then, it’s expanded to nearly 600 artists for 2022. The artists hail from Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Pacific Islands, and New Zealand, as well as New Mexico and other regions of the U.S. The featured work includes pottery, sculpture, beadwork, jewelry, and painting. An array of traditional and contemporary Native arts are represented. The event is free for artists (no booth fees) and free to attend. The market is held at Federal Park (S. Federal Place, two blocks north of the Santa Fe Plaza) and includes a 3 p.m. Native Fashion Show on Sunday, Aug. 20 (see story on Page 48) Free Indian Market, 505-670-5918, freeindianmarket.org
Pathways: Indigenous Arts Festival
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday & Saturday, Aug. 19-20, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21
More than 350 artists converge on the Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino for the Poeh Cultural Center’s (78 Cities of Gold Road, 505-455-5041, poehcenter.org) Pathways: Indigenous Arts Festival. The free, three-day festival features a selection of jewelry, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, painting, and apparel as well as musical and dance performances, film and panel discussions, food trucks and children’s activities. Performers include Adrian Wall (Jemez Pueblo) at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; Burque Sol (Santa Ana Pueblo) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and G Precious (Ohkay Owingeh) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. A complete schedule of events is available at poehcenter.org/pathways. Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Tr., 505-455-5555, hiltonbuffalothunder.com
Allan Houser Sculpture Garden and Gallery Open House
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21
Take a free self-guided tour of the Allan Houser Sculpture Gardens and Gallery and explore the archives of the renowned painter, sculptor, and illustrator. Houser (1914-1994), who was of Chiricahua Apache heritage, was among the most influential Native modernists of the 20th century. The tour includes refreshments, a raffle, merchandise for sale, and the inaugural “Sculptures by Bob Haozous WALKABOUT.” Visitors follow a walking path that winds through an array of large-scale sculptures by Haozous, who is Houser’s son and whose work explores social issues. Haozous Place, 26 Haozous Road, 505-471-1528, allanhouser.com
Indigenous Futures: Envisioning the Next 100 Years
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Native woman-led social justice organization IllumiNative partners with the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), Chemehuevi artist Cara Romero, Indigenous fashion brand Urban Native Era, and the Sundance Institute Indigenous Program for a look into the future of Native representation, leadership, art, and the impact of the Santa Fe Indian Market. Indigenous Futures: Envisioning the Next 100 Years is a weekend-long series of Indigenous programming that includes panel discussions, a curated, multimedia art experience, pop-up shops, a livestream of the SWAIA Finale Indigenous Fashion Show on Sunday, Aug. 21, and more. “On [Indian Market’s] centennial anniversary, we wanted to not only celebrate Native art, cultures, leadership, and the beauty of our humanity but reclaim our narrative and power,” says IllumiNative Executive Director Crystal Echo Hawk, referencing the fact that, for most of its history, Indian Market was run by non-Natives. The multimedia art event, curated by Romero, includes works by Diego Romero and Mateo Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), Rose Simpson (Santa Clara Pueblo), Geo Neptune (Passamaquoddy), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara-Lakota), and others. Tickets are available at sfnm.co/Indigenous-Futures ($150 for one day, $250 for both days). Proceeds support IllumiNative. La Terraza at La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 East San Francisco St., 505-982-5511, lafondasantafe.com
Indian Market 2022 Centennial Celebration
Through August 21
Sorrel Sky celebrates the 100th anniversary of Indian Market with a weekend of events. Meet and talk with the gallery’s represented Native American artists, non-Native artists, guest artists, and collaborators at Sorrel Sky’s downtown location, including Ben Nighthorse, David Yarrow, Ray Tracey, Kevin Red Star, and more. A group art exhibition featuring work by Native artists opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 19., in conjunction with a one-man show of the photography of David Yarrow. At noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, join Jackson Clark, a recognized expert on Navajo weavings, for a discussion of the Navajo tradition, of which the gallery carries historic and contemporary examples. Sorrel Sky Gallery, 125 W. Palace Ave., 505-501-6555, sorrelsky.com