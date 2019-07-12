IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, https://iaia.edu
▼ Art for a New Understanding: Native Perspectives,1950s to Now, exploring the politics of representation and indigenous perspectives on land and history, featuring works by 22 artists; through July 19
▼ Heidi K. Brandow: Unit of Measure, a multidimensional hallway mural by the Native Hawaiian/Diné artist; through Jan. 26, 2020
▼ Reconciliation. Following the dramatic cessation of Santa Fe’s controversial “La Entrada” pageant, the exhibit is staged in the spirit of wiya eh kodi ani (Tewa for “putting things right again”) and features works by both Hispano and Pueblo artists; through Jan. 19, 2020
▼ Sámi Intervention/Dáidda Gážada, focuses on Sámi art and identity, with works by several artists; through Feb. 16, 2020
▼ Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art, featuring 15 artists working in both traditional and contemporary design and materials; through Jan. 19, 2020
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
710 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-476-1269, miaclab.org
▼ Beyond Standing Rock, a focus on the events and protests surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline; through Oct. 27
▼ The Brothers Chongo: A Tragic Comedy in Two Parts, featuring lithographs and paintings by Mateo Romero and pottery and lithographs by Diego Romero; through Oct. 31
Museum of International Folk Art
706 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org
▼ Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe, featuring designs in textiles, furniture, sculpture, and sketches and collages; through Oct. 27
▼ Community through Making from Peru to New Mexico brings together works by local and Peruvian artists to explore how art shapes vibrant communities; through Jan. 4, 2020
▼ A Gathering of Voices: Folk Art from the Judith Espinar and Tom Dillenberg Collection, featuring works in the ceramic traditions of Mexico, Spain, France, Hungary, Morocco, and other countries; through Sept. 8
Museum of Spanish Colonial Art
750 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-982-2226, spanishcolonial.org
▼ Paul Pletka: Converging Faiths in the New World, with more than a dozen paintings that focus on Christian saints and the indigenous depictions of gods of North and South America; through Oct. 20
New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors
113 Lincoln Avenue, 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
▼ Atomic Histories: Remembering New Mexico’s Nuclear Past, featuring two large-scale installations by Meridel Rubenstein; through Feb. 28, 2020
▼ The Massacre of Don Pedro Villasur, a show of 23 graphic-art works by Turner Avery Mark-Jacobs, based on an ill-fated 1720 Spanish-colonial military expedition; through Feb. 1, 2020
▼ On Exhibit: Designs That Defined the Museum of New Mexico, an “exhibit about exhibits” that tells the story of Santa Fe’s museums; through Sept. 2
▼ We the Rosies: Women at Work, showcasing a 3D-printed sculpture of Rosie the Riveter; through Mar. 1, 2020
New Mexico Museum of Art
107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
▼ Carved & Cast: 20th-century New Mexican Sculpture, featuring works by Eugenie Shonnard, Fritz Scholder, Agnes Sims, and others; through July 28
▼ Bringing Together: Recent Acquisitions, including two glass collections, paintings, and other artworks; through Jan. 26, 2020
▼ The Great Unknown: Artists at Glen Canyon and Lake Powell, told in artifacts, photographs, paintings, and writings; through Sept. 15
▼ Social & Sublime: Land, Place, and Art, 20th-century works in landscape and ecology; through Nov. 17
Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian
704 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-982-4636, wheelwright.org
▼ LIT: The Work of Rose B. Simpson, featuring lifesize clay and mixed-media sculptures, clay faces, and monumental figures; through Oct. 6
▼ Old Man Looking Backward: Bob Haozous, shows monoprints, illustrations, and human-size steel cutouts by the Apache artist; through Oct. 6
— Paul Weideman