The International Folk Art Market (505-992-7600, folkartmarket.org) launches a virtual winter auction Saturday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 in conjunction with its holiday market, featuring items by alumni of past markets, as well as first-time participants. The events offer the public chances to bid on an array of international folk arts and crafts and to purchase items directly, including Berber textiles, Colombian basketry and apparel, Uzbekistani ceramics, and jewelry from India.
Artists include sisters Fariza and Svetlana Sheisheeva of Kyrgyzstan, who founded the Kyrgyzstan-based textile collective Art Group Saima and who design meticulously embroidered textiles for the home; first-time market artist Roman Zilinko of Ukraine, who creates traditional icons characteristic of the Carpathian region using traditional materials (wood, canvas, gesso, and gilding); and Indian textile designer Pachan Premjibhai Siju, whose woven apparels are made from cotton, wool, bamboo, and Tassar and Eri silk, then dyed in hues inspired by the colors and textures of the earth and sky.
The event starts with a preview of the items to be auctioned off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Bidding starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and closes at 9 p.m. on Dec. 5. Bidders must be able to send and receive texts. To register, text HOLIDAYMARKET2020 to 243725. Read the auction FAQ at one.bidpal.net/holidaymarket2020/custom/custom2.
Special events taking place throughout the auction include the presentation, “Folk Art in the Time of COVID,” in collaboration with the University of Texas, Austin (5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; Zoom link: zoom.us/j/93071283075); and an artist talk with IFAM artist Fernando Lorenzo of Mexico (5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2; Zoom link: zoom.us/j95478911858).
The holiday market takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IFAM Center retail space (620 Cerrillos Road) on Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Go to folkartmarket.org for links and updated information.) The curated collection of auction and market items were made available through IFAM’s Artist Opportunity Fund. “We were very pleased when a handful of generous donors came forward and helped us to create the Artist Opportunity Fund,” says IFAM’s chief executive officer, Stuart Ashman. “With these, IFAM was able to purchase works of folk art directly from over 100 master artists at their retail price, enabling them to continue working and providing for their families and communities during this particularly difficult time.”
