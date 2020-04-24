Off season
The stark, high contrast images of Ward Russell’s photographs of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia capture the thriving tourist destination in the throes of the global pandemic. Instead of scenes of bustling activity, his photographs show empty streets and playgrounds, and piazzas usually teeming with life where now the lampposts outnumber the people.
Sardinia’s tourist economy is driven by an annual visit of millions. Tourists come to experience the island’s sandy beaches, which meet the aquamarine waters of the Mediterranean Sea along more than 1,200 miles of coastline. And they come to walk the hiking trails through the mountainous interior and visit the Bronze Age ruins. That all changed in early March when Sardinia went into lockdown because of CoViD-19.
Russell and his wife were halfway through a 10-week adventure in the Mediterranean Isles when they were forced to abandon their plan to head from Sardinia to Mallorca after their tickets were canceled on March 9.
“We had to drive back to Cagliari where the main airport is,” Russell says. “On the way to catch our airplane, they stopped all the flights. We were a bit panicked. We were very lucky and fortunate that the lady at the hotel where we stayed found us a flight out the next day to London.” It was another three days before they returned home to begin a 14-day self-quarantine.
A suite of new images from Russell’s trip capture the breathtaking beauty and old-world charm of the island in an off-beat way. For instance, for the photograph Manu Invisible, he shot the work of a talented graffiti artist on a timeworn, possibly historic wall along a pedestrian walkway. He took the title from words spray-painted near its base. Ironically, the shadow of an unseen pedestrian lends it serendipity. In Local Ladies, a building’s stone façade contrasts with its modern mural of a gaggle of portly, Picasso-esque women, so vividly rendered they seem almost to exist in three dimensions.
But his sweeping view of the seaside resort of Porto Cervo, Total Emptiness, is among the most telling in this season of global stillness. “Even though it’s not the height of the visitor season, there’s usually boats and people there,” he says. “There was no one. The only person we found in the whole town was one gardener out working in a yard.” In the photograph, no one swims in the glittering waters and the chaise lounges sit vacant. “This was the day that the Island of Sardinia was locked down because of CoViD-19,” he wrote in a statement about the image. “This was the day my wife and I started our four-day escape back to the United States.”
The photographs, which he’s still editing, will be available this summer at Ward Russell Gallery of Photography (102 W. San Francisco St., No. 10, wardrussellphoto.com). Or you can contact Russell directly at 505-231-1035.
— Michael Abatemarco
