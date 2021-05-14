Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
On view through May 23, the exhibition features holograms and projected video by new media artists August Muth, Fred Unterseher, Joan Stango, Yuge Zhou, C Alex Clark, Dora Tass, and Alison Nitkiewicz. During the event, Muth will showcase River of Light, an outdoor laser installation guests can view from the gallery’s front porch. Nighttime viewing of the installations and laser display afford visitors an optimal viewing experience, free from the distractions of daytime glare and reflections.
“We wanted to have a show right now that helped people move out of sort of a dark and depressing time,” says gallery co-founder Mariannah Amster. “We thought a show about light would be the right way to go. It is really a transformative moment for all of us, and we feel like the work expresses that.”
Muth, a Santa Fe-based pioneer in the exploration of light through holography, built his first holographic studio in the Telluride, Colorado, area in 1985. He relocated to Santa Fe in 1994 to build a larger studio where he continues to create holograms and explore the intersection of light, space, and time.
In advance of the free event, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, Currents 826 is raffling off Muth’s glass-laminated hologram Radiant Spring #7 (2021), which is being shown in conjunction with the exhibition. Purchase options range from $10 for one entry to $100 for 12. The work is valued at $3,000. Purchase raffle entries at go.rallyup .com/radiantspring7/Raffle. The winning entry will be announced at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
