Why settle for a standard political sign for your front yard? Axle Contemporary is currently offering an array of voter awareness signs to print at home for free or professionally on-demand via Axle’s website. Printed signs can then be placed in cars, front yards, or any other visible spot.
The Be Counted initiative was designed to give artists and community members a creative way to engage politically and volunteer their time. “There’s so much talent in this town,” says Jerry Wellman, co-director of Axle Contemporary. “For artists, this is great.” Axle is a mobile art gallery that displays art in a 1970s-era step van. Initially, the Be Counted art campaign was also meant to promote awareness of the 2020 Census but has since shifted to the vote; the Census officially concluded on Oct. 15. Election Day is Nov. 3, although early voting in New Mexico has already begun.
Axle accepted digital paintings, sketches, manipulated photographs, and graphic designs. Some are provocative. Some are humorous. Some are simple calls to action. And some have clever taglines, like “Grab him by the ballot,” “Vote to protect the vote,” and “Vote like our world depends on it.” These works were then posted on the Axle website, dozens in all. The site also includes a user-generated map that shows where printed signs can be seen throughout Santa Fe.
“As an artist, I could use my skill set to broaden messages that are important for society,” says Albuquerque-based graphic designer Vanessa Bowen. “I did a very simple illustration of a Navajo woman next to a loom. I’m Navajo myself; I was born in Gallup. So, this was to honor my culture.” The woman in the illustration is weaving a textile that spells the word “vote.”
The art is available to download as PDFs. Axle also offers printed yard signs for $20 without shipping and $38 including shipping (within the United States). For those who would rather wear their signage, ¡YouthWorks! partnered with Santa Fe Community Screenprinting to offer T-shirts for $15. Go to axleart.com/be-counted to download, purchase, or donate.
