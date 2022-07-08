In The Cadart Gallery, a 19th-century etching by French artist Adolphe Martial Potémon, throngs of Parisians line up to buy prints from the establishment, capturing a sense of printmaking’s popularity at the time. Gallery owner Alfred Cadart represented English surgeon and artist Francis Seymour Haden, who was a prominent force in the etching revival of 19th-century England, and who opened the door for one James McNeill Whistler, his brother-in-law, who would go on to become one of the most celebrated etchers in history. Etchings were an affordable art form for the middle class and more and more artists were treating the medium as a fine art. Collecting prints became the rage.
That egalitarian spirit of printmaking lives on in Printed Matter, a regional festival of printmakers and printmaking collectives.
“The great thing about printing is that it democratizes the art, so anybody can afford it and have it in their home to enjoy it,” says local artist Tim Jag, who started Printed Matter in 2016. The survey includes works by Axle Contemporary, Bourland Letterpress, Dutchess Press, Herstory Printmaking, and Power And Light Press. About 50 regional printmakers are represented.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza and Shade Structure (1612 Alcaldesa St.).
Originally a biyearly festival, Printed Matter’s 2020 iteration was slated for that May and canceled because of the pandemic.
“I’ve been toying with it, keeping everyone interested, for two years,” Jag says. “The show’s going to be everything from fine art and demos of technical processes to street art and fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants processes like potato prints, street stencils, and easy linocuts.”
Live demos throughout the day include corn tortilla-embossing hosted by Axle Contemporary, sticky foam printing with Herstory Printmaking Collective, cyanotypes with photographer Matt Suhre, and screen printing with Global Commons Collective (bring a T-shirt and get it printed).
Jag is in negotiations with the city for a fourth edition of Printed Matter for 2023 and hopes to make future print fairs weekend events instead of a single day.
“Jumping back in after 5 years of not doing it, I kind of needed to see if this would even fly,” Jag says. “The goal is to be really inclusive of all techniques and processes and have a representation of that. If I get that, then I’m succeeding.”