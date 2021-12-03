Burning bright: Canyon Road Fireside Chats usher in the holidays

The evocative abstract landscapes of painter Jamie Kirkland feature sweeping vistas of grasslands, wetlands, and western terrain under vast domes of moody skies. Her renditions of place invite appreciation for the slow rhythms of nature and capture a sense of quietude. “I paint what moves me, and work uninterrupted for long stretches of time, tranquil in the mystery of uncovering what I cannot see or have not yet imagined,” she says in a statement. “There are no perimeters or restrictions, just the goal to create for the viewer a feeling of expansiveness.”
Join Kirkland and bronze sculptor Alex Watts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Winterowd Fine Arts (701 Canyon Road, 505-992-8878, fineartsantafe.com), where the artists will be discussing their work. Both artists will have new work hanging in the gallery.
The event is part of the first Canyon Road Fireside Chat Artist Series, a free multi-venue experience that ushers in the holidays with bonfires, farolitos, and libations. The event affirms the camaraderie of the historic art district’s diverse gallery scene with art that celebrates the season. Stroll along the mid-section of Canyon Road where the galleries are in close proximity for easy walking. All events take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Other participating galleries and artists include:
Ventana Fine Art, (400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com), features sculpture by Roger Martin and painter Natasha Isenhour. Both artists will be present to discuss their work.
Painter Rick Stevens appears at Kay Contemporary (600 Canyon Road, 505-365-3992, kaycontemporaryart.com), in conjunction with the opening of his solo exhibition Winter Scene (through Dec. 16).
Taos-based landscape painter Ed Sandoval, recipient of the 2012 New Mexico’s Governor’s Award of Excellence in the Arts, makes an appearance at Canyon Road Contemporary Art (622 Canyon Road, 505-983-0433, canyoncontemporary.com).
Rounding out a cozy evening of art and holiday cheer are fireside chats with painter Rebecca Haines at Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art (702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com) and multimedia artist Kathleen McCloud at GF Contemporary (707 Canyon Road, 983-3707, gfcontemporary.com). — Michael Abatemarco
