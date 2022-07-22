The flowering plant that produces the hard-shelled, spiky goat’s head seed is the bane of gardeners, those who prefer to go barefoot, and shaggy-pet owners. Forget Legos. Imagine a witch’s prick piercing the sole of your foot.
But, in local artist Rica Maestas’ exhibition I’m Sorry (I cannot hold you.) they’re a prominent motif.
“The show has a lot of work relating to goat’s heads,” says Maestas, a multimedia artist whose exhibit includes goat’s head-inspired soft sculpture, large-scale paintings, and a living-room set with an easy chair, floor lamp, carpet, and nightstand. The plush chair is encrusted with goat’s heads arranged in the shape of a human body, and a drawer in the nightstand contains a sculpture of a human belly emblazoned with the word “sorry” spelled out by goat’s heads.
The work is on view at Vital Spaces’ Midtown Annex gallery (1600 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-273-9040, vitalspaces.org) through July 27.
The exhibition’s theme is the lingering effects of intergenerational trauma and catharsis, for which the goat’s heads — because of their persistence, the pain they cause, and the choking effects the species has on the surrounding environment — become an effective metaphor.
“It’s the nagging things that hold on to you, be they personal trauma or intergenerational trauma,” says Maestas, who’s the digital storytelling and membership engagement manager at SITE Santa Fe. She completed much of the work during a 2020-2021 Labor Residency at the Santa Fe Art Institute. Her project attempts to excavate and exorcise personal and historical traumas from the body, as well as place, and questions the dubious nature of many healing practices.
At 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, Maestas gives a multimedia performance to close I’m Sorry (I cannot hold you.). The performance explores the ways that hurt manifests in the body and the ways in which acts of kindness and mercy can ease one’s suffering. “For me, this performance is about carrying intergenerational trauma and using that pain as a springboard,” Maestas says. “I’m very inspired by Ron Athey’s work. He’s one of the reasons that obscenity laws are the way they are, because people in the 1980s freaked out about his artwork. All of his work is body modification with the intent to surpass this plane or find a higher, spiritual plane.”
Although vague about what constitutes the performance, Maestas says it does involve a manifestation of physical hurt, which members of the public will be invited to soothe per instructions given on a handout. Because of the graphic nature of the performance, visitor discretion is advised.