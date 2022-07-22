Be the balm in Gilead: Rica Maestas explores inherited trauma

Rica Maestas, What is Love (detail, 2022), acrylic on canvas

The flowering plant that produces the hard-shelled, spiky goat’s head seed is the bane of gardeners, those who prefer to go barefoot, and shaggy-pet owners. Forget Legos. Imagine a witch’s prick piercing the sole of your foot.

But, in local artist Rica Maestas’ exhibition I’m Sorry (I cannot hold you.) they’re a prominent motif.

“The show has a lot of work relating to goat’s heads,” says Maestas, a multimedia artist whose exhibit includes goat’s head-inspired soft sculpture, large-scale paintings, and a living-room set with an easy chair, floor lamp, carpet, and nightstand. The plush chair is encrusted with goat’s heads arranged in the shape of a human body, and a drawer in the nightstand contains a sculpture of a human belly emblazoned with the word “sorry” spelled out by goat’s heads.

